Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 06 February 2025

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Following are the selling/buying

rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08 276.

06

GBP 351.19 344.88

EUR 292.08 286.86

JPY 1.8468 1.8137

SAR 74.94 73.60

AED 76.53 75.67

APP/as/