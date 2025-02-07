Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 07 February 2025

(@FahadShabbir)

Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Following were the Opening Rates of foreign currencies in kerb market issued by the Exchange companies Association of Pakistan, here on Friday.

F.C. BUYING SELLING

INTER BANK 279.00 279.10

USD 278.65 280.

85

EURO 289.50 292.50

GBP 347.00 350.00

JPY 1.82 1.87

AED 76.20 76.50

SAR 74.45 74.75

CAD 193.50 196.50

AUD 173.00 176.00

APP/mzr/