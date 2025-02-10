Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 10 February 2025

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 282.19 276.11

GBP 349.

85 342.29

EUR 291.06 284.79

JPY 1.8576 1.8175

SAR 75.24 73.62

AED 76.84 75.68

