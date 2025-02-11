Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 11 February 2025

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 282.45 276.

31

GBP 348.88 341.27

EUR 290.82 284.48

JPY 1.8580 1.8175

SAR 75.32 73.68

AED 76.90 75.74

