Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 11 February 2025
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 11, 2025 | 07:54 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 282.45 276.
31
GBP 348.88 341.27
EUR 290.82 284.48
JPY 1.8580 1.8175
SAR 75.32 73.68
AED 76.90 75.74
APP/MSQ
