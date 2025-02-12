Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 12 February 2025

Sumaira FH Published February 12, 2025 | 07:16 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 12 February 2025

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08 276.

26

GBP 349.89 343.85

EUR 291.25 286.25

JPY 1.8292 1.7977

SAR 74.97 73.64

AED 76.53 75.73

APP/MSQ

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

UAE's Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 clears roads i ..

UAE's Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 clears roads in Rafah to improve mobility

3 minutes ago
 Rear Admiral Habib Ur Rehman takes additional char ..

Rear Admiral Habib Ur Rehman takes additional charge as Chairman KPT

5 minutes ago
 Saud bin Saqr, Costa Rica's Vice Minister of Expen ..

Saud bin Saqr, Costa Rica's Vice Minister of Expenditures discuss relations

18 minutes ago
 Reportage Group, RUDA forge partnership to revolut ..

Reportage Group, RUDA forge partnership to revolutionise Pakistan’s real estat ..

15 minutes ago
 Sierra Leone’s Chief Minister: “We look forwar ..

Sierra Leone’s Chief Minister: “We look forward to broader partnership with ..

47 minutes ago
 UAE President receives written message from Lebane ..

UAE President receives written message from Lebanese President

48 minutes ago
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Starbucks Chair ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Starbucks Chairman

1 hour ago
 Bolivia banks on its largest lithium reserves to a ..

Bolivia banks on its largest lithium reserves to attract FDI: Energy Minister

1 hour ago
 KP Govt clears liabilities of Rs.78.5bn, revenue g ..

KP Govt clears liabilities of Rs.78.5bn, revenue goes up by 49%

15 minutes ago
 AquaChemie Global Chemicals opens AED 90mn advance ..

AquaChemie Global Chemicals opens AED 90mn advanced facility in KEZAD

2 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Minister of Treasu ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Minister of Treasury of Türkiye

2 hours ago
 MPAs briefed on PICIIP

MPAs briefed on PICIIP

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Business