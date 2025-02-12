Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 12 February 2025
Sumaira FH Published February 12, 2025 | 07:16 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 281.08 276.
26
GBP 349.89 343.85
EUR 291.25 286.25
JPY 1.8292 1.7977
SAR 74.97 73.64
AED 76.53 75.73
APP/MSQ
Recent Stories
UAE's Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 clears roads in Rafah to improve mobility
Rear Admiral Habib Ur Rehman takes additional charge as Chairman KPT
Saud bin Saqr, Costa Rica's Vice Minister of Expenditures discuss relations
Reportage Group, RUDA forge partnership to revolutionise Pakistan’s real estat ..
Sierra Leone’s Chief Minister: “We look forward to broader partnership with ..
UAE President receives written message from Lebanese President
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Starbucks Chairman
Bolivia banks on its largest lithium reserves to attract FDI: Energy Minister
KP Govt clears liabilities of Rs.78.5bn, revenue goes up by 49%
AquaChemie Global Chemicals opens AED 90mn advanced facility in KEZAD
Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Minister of Treasury of Türkiye
MPAs briefed on PICIIP
More Stories From Business
-
DIG highlights Punjab Police’s success in combating organised crime58 minutes ago
-
NESPAK secures safe city projects for Dasu, Basha dams58 minutes ago
-
KP Govt clears liabilities of Rs.78.5bn, revenue goes up by 49%15 minutes ago
-
Stock markets gain before US inflation data10 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 85 points10 minutes ago
-
Gold prices decrease by Rs1,600 per tola4 hours ago
-
Asian stocks mostly rise as Powell rate warning taken in stride6 minutes ago
-
Rupee sheds 09 paisa against dollar6 minutes ago
-
Russia-Pakistan focuses on cooperation in energy, industry, transport: Ambassador Khorev6 minutes ago
-
China's auto exports up 23 percent in 20246 minutes ago
-
Zambia's central bank to introduce new banknotes, coins2 minutes ago
-
Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 12 February 20252 minutes ago