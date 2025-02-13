Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 13 February 2025
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 282.50 276.41
GBP 352.73345.08
EUR 294.57 288.21
JPY 1.8311 1.7915
SAR 75.32 73.70
AED 76.91 75.
77
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.3144
LIBOR 3M 4.3180
LIBOR 6M 4.2923
US DOLLAR Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD277.79276.31273.68271.31268.56 266.09263.65
EUR289.83288.48 286.26284.21281.81 279.73 277.67
GBP346.79344.92341.61338.65335.27332.22329.21
