Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2025 | 06:17 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 13 February 2025

EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 282.50 276.41

GBP 352.73345.08

EUR 294.57 288.21

JPY 1.8311 1.7915

SAR 75.32 73.70

AED 76.91 75.

77

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.3144

LIBOR 3M 4.3180

LIBOR 6M 4.2923

US DOLLAR Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD277.79276.31273.68271.31268.56 266.09263.65

EUR289.83288.48 286.26284.21281.81 279.73 277.67

GBP346.79344.92341.61338.65335.27332.22329.21

