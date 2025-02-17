Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 17 February 2025

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08 276.

31

GBP 353.94 347.87

EUR 294.94 289.93

JPY 1.8537 1.8220

SAR 74.97 73.65

AED 76.55 75.74