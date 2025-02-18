Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 18 February 2025

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08 276.36

GBP 354.

23 348.24

EUR 294.08 289.14

JPY 1.8480 1.8168

SAR 74.95 73.68

AED 76.54 75.74

APP/mzr/