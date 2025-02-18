Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 18 February 2025

Umer Jamshaid Published February 18, 2025 | 06:47 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 18 February 2025

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 281.08 276.36

GBP 354.

23 348.24

EUR 294.08 289.14

JPY 1.8480 1.8168

SAR 74.95 73.68

AED 76.54 75.74

APP/mzr/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Saba Qamar faces criticism as her new video with m ..

Saba Qamar faces criticism as her new video with makeup artist goes viral

3 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets UAE Team Emirat ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets UAE Team Emirates XRG cyclists

6 minutes ago
 FNC, Omani Shura Council discuss parliamentary coo ..

FNC, Omani Shura Council discuss parliamentary cooperation

6 minutes ago
 SU VC inaugurates engineering & technology exhibit ..

SU VC inaugurates engineering & technology exhibition

3 minutes ago
 Meeting discuss steps to solve Regi Model Town dis ..

Meeting discuss steps to solve Regi Model Town dispute

6 minutes ago
 Additional Commissioner chairs meeting of Division ..

Additional Commissioner chairs meeting of Divisional Task Force of Polio

6 minutes ago
Federal Ombudsman Sukkur holds Open Court in Jacob ..

Federal Ombudsman Sukkur holds Open Court in Jacobabad

6 minutes ago
 Chinese business delegation visits ICCI, explores ..

Chinese business delegation visits ICCI, explores investment opportunities

6 minutes ago
 World Bank’s Executive Directors visit Tarbela D ..

World Bank’s Executive Directors visit Tarbela Dam

6 minutes ago
 Japanese CG, Economic Researcher Call on SU VC, di ..

Japanese CG, Economic Researcher Call on SU VC, discuss Language Program Revival ..

6 minutes ago
 Bill proposed strict punishments for drug traffick ..

Bill proposed strict punishments for drug trafficking in educational institution ..

11 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues pensions, end-of-service law ..

Sharjah Ruler issues pensions, end-of-service law for military

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Business