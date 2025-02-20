Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 20 February 2025
Faizan Hashmi Published February 20, 2025 | 06:47 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 282.65 276.
56
GBP 355.89 348.19
EUR 294.78 288.42
JPY 1.8784 1.8378
SAR 75.37 73.74
AED 76.96 75.81
