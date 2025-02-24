Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 24 February 2025
Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2025 | 07:55 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 282.75 276.66
GBP 358.
54 350.78
EUR 297.45 291.04
JPY 1.8941 1.8532
SAR 75.40 73.77
AED 77.00 75.84
APP/mzr/
Recent Stories
Over 1,700 students awarded degrees at HU convocation
Pakistan’s economy moving towards stabilization: Finance Minister
'Heart of Sharjah' bids farewell to Sharjah Heritage Days
Peshawar Region wins Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Games 2025
Man hit to death by train in Gujrat
First Ramazan in Pakistan likely on March 02: SUPARCO forecast
Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) book fair, spring festiva ..
SBP hosts 16th SAARCFINANCE seminar on capacity building of financial industry
UAE Consul General in Shanghai: Abu Dhabi has developed flexible, integrated eco ..
Kacha area bandit arrested in Lahore
Over 5,000 police officers deployed for Bangladesh-New Zealand match
IG releases Rs2.57 million for treatment of employees
More Stories From Business
-
Pakistan’s economy moving towards stabilization: Finance Minister5 minutes ago
-
SBP hosts 16th SAARCFINANCE seminar on capacity building of financial industry19 minutes ago
-
Rwandan ambassador urges Sialkot exporters to explore trade markets in her country1 hour ago
-
Sharif, Aliyev finalize matters on Azerbaijan's $2 bn investment in Pakistan37 minutes ago
-
PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 1,529 points2 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 09 paisa against dollar35 minutes ago
-
SBP issues license to Wemsol for starting commercial operations as EMI24 minutes ago
-
Aurangzeb reiterates commitment to structural reforms for resilient economy, sustainable growth24 minutes ago
-
Eurozone annual inflation confirmed at 2.5% in January4 hours ago
-
Chinese yuan weakens to 7.1717 against USD Monday4 hours ago
-
Alibaba to invest 53 billion USD in cloud, AI infrastructure in next 3 years4 hours ago
-
Vietnam's fruit, vegetable exports fall 17 pct in first two months of 20254 hours ago