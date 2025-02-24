Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 24 February 2025

Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2025 | 07:55 PM

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 282.75 276.66

GBP 358.

54 350.78

EUR 297.45 291.04

JPY 1.8941 1.8532

SAR 75.40 73.77

AED 77.00 75.84

APP/mzr/

