Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 25 February 2025
Sumaira FH Published February 25, 2025 | 06:32 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 282.85 276.75
GBP 357.
35 349.62
EUR 296.27 289.88
JPY 1.8899 1.8492
SAR 75.43 73.80
AED 77.01 75.86
