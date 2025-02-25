Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 25 February 2025

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 282.85 276.75

GBP 357.

35 349.62

EUR 296.27 289.88

JPY 1.8899 1.8492

SAR 75.43 73.80

AED 77.01 75.86

