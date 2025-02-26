Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 26 February 2025

Muhammad Irfan Published February 26, 2025 | 07:21 PM

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 282.85 276.

75

GBP 357.69 349.96

EUR 297.03 290.61

JPY 1.8914 1.8506

SAR 75.43 73.80

AED 77.02 75.86

