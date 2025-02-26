Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 26 February 2025
Umer Jamshaid Published February 26, 2025 | 07:04 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 282.85 276.
75
GBP 357.69 349.96
EUR 297.03 290.61
JPY 1.8914 1.8506
SAR 75.43 73.80
AED 77.02 75.86
