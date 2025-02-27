Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 27 February 2025

(@FahadShabbir)

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 282.80 276.71

GBP 357.

95 350.20

EUR 295.96 289.58

JPY 1.8948 1.8539

SAR 75.41 73.78

AED 77.01 75.84

APP/mzr/