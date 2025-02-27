Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 27 February 2025
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2025 | 06:57 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 282.80 276.71
GBP 357.
95 350.20
EUR 295.96 289.58
JPY 1.8948 1.8539
SAR 75.41 73.78
AED 77.01 75.84
APP/mzr/
Recent Stories
Emirates Health Services launches 15 specialised mental health clinics
UMDC welcomes 22nd MBBS Batch with white coat ceremony
Police arrests 1,064 POs in 2025 so far
DPO visit house of Shaheed Constable Gehla Khan and Ijaz Ahmed
Karim Tordher's sister passes away
DPO Chiniot Abdullah Ahmed holds open courts
EPA elects new board, outlines future vision
DC chairs peace committee meeting for Ramazan
Commissioner visits Lodhran, reviews uplift projects, launches key projects
Express concerned over new policy of clearance assessment at dry ports
Kava tops Fiji's export list in 1st half of 2024
EU was born to 'screw' US, Trump says
More Stories From Business
-
Express concerned over new policy of clearance assessment at dry ports11 minutes ago
-
Kava tops Fiji's export list in 1st half of 202411 minutes ago
-
Quality of Chinese manufacturing goods improves steadily in 202419 minutes ago
-
New SME policy to boost industrialisation at grassroots level: SMEDA coordinator19 minutes ago
-
RASTA-PIDE's 5th conference concludes after in-depth policy discussions1 hour ago
-
SECP holds online consultation sessions on research analyst regulations, corporate briefing session1 hour ago
-
Board to discuss major developments in BRT system2 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 11 paisa against dollar9 minutes ago
-
PSX loses 78 points2 hours ago
-
Japanese stocks close higher2 hours ago
-
Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum to be held in April3 hours ago
-
Gold prices decrease by Rs.3,000 per tola to Rs.303,3003 hours ago