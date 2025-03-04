Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 04 March 2025
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 282.85 276.75
GBP 358.
93 351.17
EUR 296.40 290.01
JPY 1.8978 1.8568
SAR 75.42 73.79
AED 77.03 75.86
