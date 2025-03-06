Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 06 March 2025
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2025 | 08:20 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 283.05 276.
95
GBP 364.70 356.81
EUR 305.33 298.75
JPY 1.8966 1.8556
SAR 75.49 73.82
AED 77.08 75.91
