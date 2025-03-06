Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 06 March 2025

(@FahadShabbir)

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 283.05 276.

95

GBP 364.70 356.81

EUR 305.33 298.75

JPY 1.8966 1.8556

SAR 75.49 73.82

AED 77.08 75.91

APP/mzr/