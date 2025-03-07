Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 07 March 2025

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 283.00 276.90

GBP 364.

63 356.75

EUR 305.81 299.19

JPY 1.9179 1.8765

SAR 75.47 73.80

AED 77.07 75.90

APP/mzr/