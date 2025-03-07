Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 07 March 2025

Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2025 | 07:03 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 07 March 2025

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 283.00 276.90

GBP 364.

63 356.75

EUR 305.81 299.19

JPY 1.9179 1.8765

SAR 75.47 73.80

AED 77.07 75.90

APP/mzr/

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Financially Empowered Women, A Stronger Pakistan: ..

Financially Empowered Women, A Stronger Pakistan: The Transformative Role of BIS ..

7 minutes ago
 Indian actress Shehnaaz Gill faces backlash over a ..

Indian actress Shehnaaz Gill faces backlash over arrogant behavior

25 minutes ago
 SpaceX starship explodes in space just minutes aft ..

SpaceX starship explodes in space just minutes after liftoff

40 minutes ago
 SBP injects over Rs 11.6 trillion in the market

SBP injects over Rs 11.6 trillion in the market

9 minutes ago
 CM Murad directs expedited completion of KB feeder ..

CM Murad directs expedited completion of KB feeder, coastal highway projects

9 minutes ago
 IHC questions govt on Aafia Siddiqui case amid pri ..

IHC questions govt on Aafia Siddiqui case amid prisoner exchange concerns

1 hour ago
S&P projects 20% growth in UAE's insurance sector ..

S&P projects 20% growth in UAE's insurance sector in 2025

1 hour ago
 Senate Chairman Yousuf Raza Gilani acquitted in TD ..

Senate Chairman Yousuf Raza Gilani acquitted in TDAP corruption case

2 hours ago
 Stock markets, bitcoin down as Trump policies roil ..

Stock markets, bitcoin down as Trump policies roil markets

9 minutes ago
 Rashid Al Dhaheri joins Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 J ..

Rashid Al Dhaheri joins Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Junior Team

2 hours ago
 12 new ministers, nine ministers of state, adviser ..

12 new ministers, nine ministers of state, advisers and special assistants get p ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Museums Authority showcases initiatives, i ..

Sharjah Museums Authority showcases initiatives, innovations at ITB Berlin 2025

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business