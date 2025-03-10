Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 10 March 2025
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 10, 2025 | 07:49 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 283.15 277.05
GBP 365.
73 357.82
EUR 306.86 300.24
JPY 1.9171 1.8758
SAR 75.48 73.85
AED 77.11 75.94
