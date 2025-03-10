Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 10 March 2025

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 283.15 277.05

GBP 365.

73 357.82

EUR 306.86 300.24

JPY 1.9171 1.8758

SAR 75.48 73.85

AED 77.11 75.94

