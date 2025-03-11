Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 11 March 2025
Muhammad Irfan Published March 11, 2025 | 09:17 PM
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 283.25 277.15
GBP 365.13357.23
EUR 307.42 300.80
JPY 1.9251 1.8835
SAR 75.51 73.88
AED 77.
13 75.97
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.3254
LIBOR 3M 4.2988
LIBOR 6M 4.1850
US DOLLAR Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD 278.59277.26274.39272.04269.39 266.68264.24
EUR 302.58301.42 298.76296.69294.28 291.77 289.59
GBP 359.08357.33353.59350.57347.11343.57 340.37
APP/mzr/
Recent Stories
UAE Space Agency completes critical design review for Emirates Mission to Astero ..
Dubai’s luxury transport sector records 44 percent growth in 2024
Abdullah bin Zayed meets French FM in Paris to strengthen strategic relations
MOCCAE, UOS forge alliance for sustainable future
UAE expresses solidarity with Argentina, conveys condolences over victims of hea ..
OPEC Fund provides US$35 million loan to support food security, climate action i ..
Most Noble Number charity auctions support Fathers' Endowment campaign
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses signing of strategic partnership agreemen ..
Contributions to Fathers’ Endowment campaign reach over AED3.3 billion with pa ..
Space42, Viasat announce partnership to explore shared global 5G NTN initiative
AWQAF Dubai, Al Jalila Foundation to develop AED38 million endowment facility at ..
National Media Office launches Bridge Summit; inaugurates BRIDGE Non-Profit Foun ..
More Stories From Business
-
Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan53 minutes ago
-
Rupee strengthens against US dollar interbank market1 hour ago
-
Ambassador-designate to Netherlands Visits ICCI: Pledges focus on Strengthening trade ties2 hours ago
-
Pakistan, China agree to hold 14th JCC meeting of CPEC in July: Ahsan Iqbal3 hours ago
-
CCP issues show cause notices to steel manufacturers4 hours ago
-
SECP sees surge with 3,046 new Company registrations in February 20255 hours ago
-
Finance Minister, UN Resident Coordinator discuss economy, development23 minutes ago
-
FinMin sees all-time-high $36 bln remittances by FY end18 minutes ago
-
Rupee gains 11 paisa against dollar18 minutes ago
-
Gold prices remain unchanged at Rs306,000 per tola for 2nd consecutive day6 hours ago
-
PSX loses 178 points18 minutes ago
-
Cars' sale, production up by 44.62%, 41.62% respectively during 8 months6 hours ago