Muhammad Irfan Published March 11, 2025 | 09:17 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 11 March 2025

EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 283.25 277.15

GBP 365.13357.23

EUR 307.42 300.80

JPY 1.9251 1.8835

SAR 75.51 73.88

AED 77.

13 75.97

LIBOR

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS

LIBOR 1M 4.3254

LIBOR 3M 4.2988

LIBOR 6M 4.1850

US DOLLAR Indicative FBP Rates

CURRENCY SIGHT/

15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M

USD 278.59277.26274.39272.04269.39 266.68264.24

EUR 302.58301.42 298.76296.69294.28 291.77 289.59

GBP 359.08357.33353.59350.57347.11343.57 340.37

APP/mzr/

