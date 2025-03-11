Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 11 March 2025

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 283.25 277.

15

GBP 365.13 357.23

EUR 307.42 300.80

JPY 1.9251 1.8835

SAR 75.51 73.88

AED 77.13 75.97

