Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 14 March 2025

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 14, 2025 | 09:26 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 14 March 2025

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 283.25 277.

15

GBP 366.68 358.76

EUR 307.12 300.50

JPY 1.9099 1.8686

SAR 75.54 73.87

AED 77.13 75.97

APP/as

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

National Guard Commander attends graduation of new ..

National Guard Commander attends graduation of new batches of specialised traini ..

58 seconds ago
 Terrorists targeting innocent civilians, want to d ..

Terrorists targeting innocent civilians, want to destabilize Pakistan: CM Bugti

5 minutes ago
 Rs 13.5 billion saved in one project by minister's ..

Rs 13.5 billion saved in one project by minister's policy

5 minutes ago
 Pakistani athletes shine with 8 medals at Special ..

Pakistani athletes shine with 8 medals at Special Olympics World Winter Games

4 minutes ago
 Police martyrs' families honoured with gold medals ..

Police martyrs' families honoured with gold medals at Iftar dinner

5 minutes ago
 Bilawal Bhutto chairs meeting to review law and or ..

Bilawal Bhutto chairs meeting to review law and order in Sindh

9 minutes ago
Pakistan Crypto Council launched to shape digital ..

Pakistan Crypto Council launched to shape digital finance

16 minutes ago
 Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori’s populari ..

Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori’s popularity increases on social media

9 minutes ago
 Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori attends Iftar-d ..

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori attends Iftar-dinner at British HC

9 minutes ago
 WFP says funding shortfall forces it to cut food a ..

WFP says funding shortfall forces it to cut food aid to 1 mn people in Myanmar

9 minutes ago
 Governor Tessori attends iftar at British High Com ..

Governor Tessori attends iftar at British High Commission

9 minutes ago
 UAE welcomes conclusion of peace negotiations betw ..

UAE welcomes conclusion of peace negotiations between Armenia, Azerbaijan

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Business