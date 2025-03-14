Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 14 March 2025

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 283.25 277.

15

GBP 366.68 358.76

EUR 307.12 300.50

JPY 1.9099 1.8686

SAR 75.54 73.87

AED 77.13 75.97

