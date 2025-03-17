Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 17 March 2025
Muhammad Irfan Published March 17, 2025 | 07:41 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 283.41 277.30
GBP 366.
64 358.71
EUR 308.41 301.77
JPY 1.9068 1.8657
SAR 75.59 73.95
AED 77.17 76.01
