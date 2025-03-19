Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 19 March 2025

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 19, 2025 | 09:35 PM

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 283.46 277.

35

GBP 368.20 360.25

EUR 309.94 303.23

JPY 1.8960 1.8550

SAR 75.60 73.96

AED 77.19 76.03

More Stories From Business