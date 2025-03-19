Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 19 March 2025
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 19, 2025 | 09:35 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 283.46 277.
35
GBP 368.20 360.25
EUR 309.94 303.23
JPY 1.8960 1.8550
SAR 75.60 73.96
AED 77.19 76.03
