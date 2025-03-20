Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 20 March 2025

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 283.41 277.30

GBP 368.

67 360.71

EUR 309.21 302.54

JPY 1.9095 1.8683

SAR 75.59 73.95

AED 77.17 76.01

