Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 20 March 2025
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2025 | 08:30 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 283.41 277.30
GBP 368.
67 360.71
EUR 309.21 302.54
JPY 1.9095 1.8683
SAR 75.59 73.95
AED 77.17 76.01
