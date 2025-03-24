Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 24, 2025 | 08:21 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 24 March 2025

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 283.46 277.35

GBP 366.

06 358.14

EUR 306.71 300.10

JPY 1.8924 1.8516

SAR 75.57 73.93

AED 77.19 76.03

