Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 24 March 2025
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 24, 2025 | 08:21 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 283.46 277.35
GBP 366.
06 358.14
EUR 306.71 300.10
JPY 1.8924 1.8516
SAR 75.57 73.93
AED 77.19 76.03
