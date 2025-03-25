Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 25 March 2025
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 25, 2025 | 07:31 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 283.56 277.45
GBP 366.
23 358.30
EUR 306.26 299.66
JPY 1.8815 1.8409
SAR 75.59 73.96
AED 77.20 76.05
APP/mzr/
