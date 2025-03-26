Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 26 March 2025

Sumaira FH Published March 26, 2025 | 07:31 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 26 March 2025

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 283.61 277.

50

GBP 366.98 359.05

EUR 306.04 299.41

JPY 1.8856 1.8448

SAR 75.60 73.97

AED 77.22 76.06

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Envoys from Muslim Council of Elders participate i ..

Envoys from Muslim Council of Elders participate in communal Iftar at Islamic Cu ..

21 minutes ago
 Arab Parliament condemns Israeli bombing of Koya i ..

Arab Parliament condemns Israeli bombing of Koya in Syria

21 minutes ago
 Fujairah Hospital attains LEED Gold Certification ..

Fujairah Hospital attains LEED Gold Certification for sustainability, energy eff ..

36 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler amends laws on police, military rank ..

Sharjah Ruler amends laws on police, military ranks

36 minutes ago
 FNC, British Parliament discuss joint cooperation, ..

FNC, British Parliament discuss joint cooperation, latest regional developments

36 minutes ago
 France to showcase energy infrastructure solutions ..

France to showcase energy infrastructure solutions at Middle East Energy 2025

51 minutes ago
RTA carries out roadworks leading to Hatta Souq Ro ..

RTA carries out roadworks leading to Hatta Souq Roundabout

1 hour ago
 SUPARCO predicts sighting of Shawwal moon

SUPARCO predicts sighting of Shawwal moon

1 hour ago
 Additional taxes on consumers using solar systems ..

Additional taxes on consumers using solar systems postponed

2 hours ago
  

 

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Digital Department sets regional benchmark ..

Sharjah Digital Department sets regional benchmark with Circularo Award for Digi ..

2 hours ago
 Emirates Group co-locates to world's largest solar ..

Emirates Group co-locates to world's largest solar-powered data centre

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business