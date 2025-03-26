Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 26 March 2025

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 283.61 277.

50

GBP 366.98 359.05

EUR 306.04 299.41

JPY 1.8856 1.8448

SAR 75.60 73.97

AED 77.22 76.06