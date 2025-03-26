Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 26 March 2025
Sumaira FH Published March 26, 2025 | 07:31 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 283.61 277.
50
GBP 366.98 359.05
EUR 306.04 299.41
JPY 1.8856 1.8448
SAR 75.60 73.97
AED 77.22 76.06
