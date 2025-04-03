Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 03 April 2025
Faizan Hashmi Published April 03, 2025 | 06:35 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 283.36 277.
25
GBP 370.31 362.30
EUR 309.22 302.55
JPY 1.9233 1.8818
SAR 75.54 73.91
AED 77.15 75.99
APP/as/
