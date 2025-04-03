Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 03 April 2025

Faizan Hashmi Published April 03, 2025 | 06:35 PM

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 283.36 277.

25

GBP 370.31 362.30

EUR 309.22 302.55

JPY 1.9233 1.8818

SAR 75.54 73.91

AED 77.15 75.99

APP/as/

