Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 04 April 2025

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 283.86 277.74

GBP 371.

83 363.79

EUR 314.77 307.95

JPY 1.9481 1.9059

SAR 75.68 74.04

AED 77.29 76.13

APP/as/