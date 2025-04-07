Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 07 April 2025

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2025 | 06:50 PM

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 283.66 277.55

GBP 365.

73 357.81

EUR 311.10 304.39

JPY 1.9411 1.8991

SAR 75.60 73.96

AED 77.23 76.07

