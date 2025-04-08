Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 08 April 2025
Muhammad Irfan Published April 08, 2025 | 07:10 PM
Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday issued the following exchange rates
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday issued the following exchange rates.
CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying
US DOLLAR USD 280.95280.45
EURO EUR308.10307.55
JAPANESE YENJPY1.9054 1.9020
BRITISH POUND GBP359.11 358.47
SWISS FRANCCHF327.98 327.40
CANADIAN DOLLARCAD198.28 197.93
AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD169.27 168.97
SWEDISH KRONA SEK 28.25 28.20
NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.80 25.76
DANISH KRONE DKK 41.26 41.19
NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 156.65 156.
38
SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 208.35 207.98
HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.15 36.09
KOREAN WON*KRW 0.1912 0.1908
CHINESE YUANCNY 38.43 38.37
MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 62.71 62.60
THAI BAHT*THB 8.12 8.11
U.A.EDIRHAMAED 77.02 76.89
SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.83 74.70
QATAR RIYAL* QAR 77.35 77.21
KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 912.32 910.70
CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS
USD 280.5377
GBP 362.1461
EUR 309.1525
JPY 1.9236
SETTLEMENT DATE: 10-04-2025
APP/as/
Recent Stories
Crown Prince of Fujairah attends opening of Fujcon 2025
RTA completes installation of solar energy systems at 22 facilities
Nahyan bin Mubarak opens World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit 2025
ISSI forges collaborative partnership with premier Russian think-tank
UAE retains seat on Arab Judo Federation Executive Board
DR Congo aims to boost domestic manufacturing over raw exports: Deputy Prime M ..
FNC First Deputy Speaker receives Chairman of Moscow City Duma
Matric exams begin across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
China ready to 'fight' US trade war, EU seeks to cool tensions
President of UAE Show Jumping Cup legacy of excellence: UAE Equestrian and Racin ..
DPM Dar, Azerbaijan Minister Jabbarov underscore mutual ambition to fast-track p ..
IHC reserves verdict on maintainability of Bushra Bibi's case
More Stories From Business
-
China ready to 'fight' US trade war, EU seeks to cool tensions9 minutes ago
-
PSC approves new durum wheat variety26 minutes ago
-
LCCI wants measures to protect national economy from external shocks26 minutes ago
-
Stocks, oil recover slightly awaiting Trump's next tariffs moves6 minutes ago
-
PSX turns bullish, gains 622 points7 minutes ago
-
Rupee sheds 16 paisa against US Dollar7 minutes ago
-
Gold prices decrease by Rs.2,000 to Rs318,000 per tola3 hours ago
-
Jam invites investors to tap Pakistan's 95% unexplored mineral potential3 hours ago
-
Haroon Akhtar reviews budget proposals for the upcoming fiscal year3 hours ago
-
SECP issues FAQs on private fund sector3 hours ago
-
KPT shipping movements report4 hours ago
-
Markets stage mild rebound but Trump tariff uncertainty reigns6 minutes ago