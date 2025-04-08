Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 08 April 2025

Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday issued the following exchange rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Tuesday issued the following exchange rates.

CURRENCY SYMBOL TT Selling TT Buying

US DOLLAR USD 280.95280.45

EURO EUR308.10307.55

JAPANESE YENJPY1.9054 1.9020

BRITISH POUND GBP359.11 358.47

SWISS FRANCCHF327.98 327.40

CANADIAN DOLLARCAD198.28 197.93

AUSTRALIAN DOLLARAUD169.27 168.97

SWEDISH KRONA SEK 28.25 28.20

NORWEGIAN KRONE NOK 25.80 25.76

DANISH KRONE DKK 41.26 41.19

NEWZEALAND DOLLAR* NZD 156.65 156.

38

SINGAPORE DOLLARSGD 208.35 207.98

HONGKONG DOLLAR HKD 36.15 36.09

KOREAN WON*KRW 0.1912 0.1908

CHINESE YUANCNY 38.43 38.37

MALAYSIAN RINGGIT*MYR 62.71 62.60

THAI BAHT*THB 8.12 8.11

U.A.EDIRHAMAED 77.02 76.89

SAUDI RIYAL SAR 74.83 74.70

QATAR RIYAL* QAR 77.35 77.21

KUWAITI DINAR*KWD 912.32 910.70

CONVERSION RATE FOR FROZEN FCY DEPOSITS

USD 280.5377

GBP 362.1461

EUR 309.1525

JPY 1.9236

SETTLEMENT DATE: 10-04-2025

