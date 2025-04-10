Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 10 April 2025
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 10, 2025 | 08:26 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 283.96 277.
84
GBP 364.87 356.96
EUR 311.87 305.15
JPY 1.9339 1.8922
SAR 75.64 74.00
AED 77.31 76.16
