Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 15 April 2025

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 283.81 277.70

GBP 374.

59 366.47

EUR 322.17 315.22

JPY 1.9831 1.9404

SAR 75.63 73.99

AED 77.27 76.12

APP/as