Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 15 April 2025
Muhammad Irfan Published April 15, 2025 | 07:28 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 283.81 277.70
GBP 374.
59 366.47
EUR 322.17 315.22
JPY 1.9831 1.9404
SAR 75.63 73.99
AED 77.27 76.12
