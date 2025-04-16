Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 16 April 2025

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 283.76 277.65

GBP 376.

32 368.16

EUR 321.85 314.91

JPY 1.9912 1.9483

SAR 75.62 73.99

AED 77.26 76.10

