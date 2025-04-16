Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 16 April 2025
Muhammad Irfan Published April 16, 2025 | 09:22 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 283.76 277.65
GBP 376.
32 368.16
EUR 321.85 314.91
JPY 1.9912 1.9483
SAR 75.62 73.99
AED 77.26 76.10
