Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 17 April 2025

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 286.66 277.

55

GBP 375.05 366.93

EUR 322.44 315.45

JPY 1.9900 1.9470

SAR 75.60 73.96

AED 77.23 76.08

APP/as/