Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 17 April 2025
Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2025 | 07:10 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 286.66 277.
55
GBP 375.05 366.93
EUR 322.44 315.45
JPY 1.9900 1.9470
SAR 75.60 73.96
AED 77.23 76.08
APP/as/
Recent Stories
Drain cleaning drive launched near GT Road
Pakistan's external account posts record monthly surplus of $1.19b; Khurram Sche ..
European Central Bank cuts interest rates by 25 basis points
UN nuclear chief says Iran, US running out of time to secure deal
Indonesian Deputy Minister for Multilateral Cooperation visits COMSTECH
Legend Holding Group strengthens UAE-China partnership ties, future-forward inno ..
Turkish central bank raises interest rate to 46 percent
Scientists find strongest evidence yet of life on alien planet
Austria’s harmful emissions fall below 70 million tonnes for first time
Advanced Technology Research Council steps in as Gold Sponsor of University Game ..
Dubai Internet City highlights Dubai's digital economy in Singapore
53% of Abu Dhabi residents meet WHO’s physical activity levels: DCD
More Stories From Business
-
Pakistan's external account posts record monthly surplus of $1.19b; Khurram Schehzad7 minutes ago
-
Turkish central bank raises interest rate to 46 percent7 minutes ago
-
Long-term strategy imperative to stabilise economy: FCCI president1 hour ago
-
Stocks diverge as ECB rate cut looms, Trump tussles with Fed7 minutes ago
-
CCP launches comprehensive report on insurance Industry, proposes reforms15 minutes ago
-
Stocks diverge as ECB rate cut looms, Trump tussles with Fed15 minutes ago
-
Current Account records $1.86b surplus in 9 months of FY25: SBP15 minutes ago
-
ICCI hosts business forum to promote Pakistan- Ethiopia trade ties51 seconds ago
-
Food exports grew by 1.62%, imports decrease 2.74% in 09 months2 hours ago
-
Pakistan to present budget in June for FY 2025-263 hours ago
-
External account posts record monthly surplus53 seconds ago
-
PSX turns bullish, gains 881 points3 hours ago