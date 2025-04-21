Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 21 April 2025

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 283.91 277.79

GBP 379.

94 371.72

EUR 326.97 319.92

JPY 2.0170 1.9735

SAR 75.67 74.03

AED 77.32 76.17

APP/MSQ