Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 21 April 2025
Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2025 | 08:14 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 283.91 277.79
GBP 379.
94 371.72
EUR 326.97 319.92
JPY 2.0170 1.9735
SAR 75.67 74.03
AED 77.32 76.17
