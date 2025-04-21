Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 21 April 2025

Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2025 | 08:14 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 21 April 2025

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 283.91 277.79

GBP 379.

94 371.72

EUR 326.97 319.92

JPY 2.0170 1.9735

SAR 75.67 74.03

AED 77.32 76.17

APP/MSQ

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

KP marks World TB Day with renewed commitment to e ..

KP marks World TB Day with renewed commitment to eliminate Tuberculosis

7 minutes ago
 SAU and Capital Consultants Sign MoU to Boost Rese ..

SAU and Capital Consultants Sign MoU to Boost Research and Innovation

5 minutes ago
 Dr. Nikhat Shakeel Khan calls on Education ministe ..

Dr. Nikhat Shakeel Khan calls on Education minister

7 minutes ago
 Seminar on PM’s youth programme held

Seminar on PM’s youth programme held

26 minutes ago
 Need to make Islamabad climate-resilient amid extr ..

Need to make Islamabad climate-resilient amid extreme weather patterns

26 minutes ago
 Prominent Pakistani scientist Prof. Dr. M. Raza Sh ..

Prominent Pakistani scientist Prof. Dr. M. Raza Shah receives Hajra Biloo Gold M ..

26 minutes ago
CM announces Rs110bn relief package for wheat farm ..

CM announces Rs110bn relief package for wheat farmers

29 minutes ago
 KCCI, PBC Dubai sign MoU to strengthen bilateral t ..

KCCI, PBC Dubai sign MoU to strengthen bilateral trade, investment cooperation

29 minutes ago
 'Dhee Rani Programme' Phase-II, 97 coupled got mar ..

'Dhee Rani Programme' Phase-II, 97 coupled got married in mass ceremony

29 minutes ago
 Rs1.65bn relief provided to banking consumers in 2 ..

Rs1.65bn relief provided to banking consumers in 2024: Banking Ombudsman

29 minutes ago
 Pakistan, UAE sign MoUs on cultural cooperation, j ..

Pakistan, UAE sign MoUs on cultural cooperation, joint body on consular affairs

15 minutes ago
 OIC to play effective role in resolving Kashmir, P ..

OIC to play effective role in resolving Kashmir, Palestinian issues: AJK Preside ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Business