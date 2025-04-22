Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 22 April 2025

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 284.06 277.94

GBP 380.

77 372.52

EUR 327.66 320.60

JPY 2.0264 1.9827

SAR 75.72 74.08

AED 77.35 76.18

