Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 23 April 2025
Sumaira FH Published April 23, 2025 | 08:15 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 283.96 277.84
GBP 377.
50 369.33
EUR 323.23 316.26
JPY 1.9984 1.9553
SAR 75.70 74.07
AED 77.31 76.16
