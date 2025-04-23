Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 23 April 2025

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published April 23, 2025 | 08:15 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 283.96 277.84

GBP 377.

50 369.33

EUR 323.23 316.26

JPY 1.9984 1.9553

SAR 75.70 74.07

AED 77.31 76.16

