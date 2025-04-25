Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 25 April 2025
Published April 25, 2025
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 284.26 278.14
GBP 378.
06 369.89
EUR 322.31 315.36
JPY 1.9835 1.9408
SAR 75.78 74.15
AED 77.40 76.24
