Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 25 April 2025

Faizan Hashmi Published April 25, 2025 | 06:29 PM

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 284.26 278.14

GBP 378.

06 369.89

EUR 322.31 315.36

JPY 1.9835 1.9408

SAR 75.78 74.15

AED 77.40 76.24

