Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 28 April 2025

Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2025 | 07:00 PM

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 28 April 2025

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 284.16 278.04

GBP 377.

87 369.70

EUR 322.80 315.81

JPY 1.9790 1.9361

SAR 75.77 74.10

AED 77.37 76.21

APP/as

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

KP government failed to deliver on all fronts: Khy ..

KP government failed to deliver on all fronts: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisa ..

1 minute ago
 Pakistan-Kazakhstan Business Forum affirms expansi ..

Pakistan-Kazakhstan Business Forum affirms expansion of bilateral trade, investm ..

1 minute ago
 Dubai Customs awarded 2025 Golden Peacock National ..

Dubai Customs awarded 2025 Golden Peacock National Quality Award

3 hours ago
 Shahid Afridi advises Mohammad Rizwan to refrain f ..

Shahid Afridi advises Mohammad Rizwan to refrain from making excuses

4 hours ago
 Sanam Javed, her husband detained from outside Lah ..

Sanam Javed, her husband detained from outside Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail

4 hours ago
 PSL X: Karachi Kings’ foreign players to return ..

PSL X: Karachi Kings’ foreign players to return to Pakistan from Dubai today

5 hours ago
Indian RJ Mehwish’s new video fuels rumours abou ..

Indian RJ Mehwish’s new video fuels rumours about relations with Cricketer Yuz ..

5 hours ago
 Nahid Rana joins Peshawar Zalmi for PSL X

Nahid Rana joins Peshawar Zalmi for PSL X

5 hours ago
 TCL Hosts Exclusive Tech Event, "TCL Vision," in B ..

TCL Hosts Exclusive Tech Event, "TCL Vision," in Bhurban to Unveil Premium QD Mi ..

6 hours ago
 PCB reschedules two HBL PSL X matches due to heatw ..

PCB reschedules two HBL PSL X matches due to heatwave

8 hours ago
 Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange ..

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 28 April 2025

3 minutes ago
 Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakis ..

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2025

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business