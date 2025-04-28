Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 28 April 2025

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 284.16 278.04

GBP 377.

87 369.70

EUR 322.80 315.81

JPY 1.9790 1.9361

SAR 75.77 74.10

AED 77.37 76.21

