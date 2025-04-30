Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 30 April 2025

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 282.50 279.50

GBP 380.

59 372.36

EUR 323.28 316.31

JPY 1.9949 1.9518

SAR 75.77 74.13

AED 77.38 76.22

