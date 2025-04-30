Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 30 April 2025
Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2025 | 08:32 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 282.50 279.50
GBP 380.
59 372.36
EUR 323.28 316.31
JPY 1.9949 1.9518
SAR 75.77 74.13
AED 77.38 76.22
APP/as
