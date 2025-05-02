Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 02 May 2025

,

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 279.73 282.76

GBP 376.

27 371.84

EUR 319.77 316.03

JPY 1.9464 1.9236

SAR 75.38 74.49

AED 76.99 76.59

