Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 02 May 2025

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 279.73 282.76
GBP 376.
27 371.84
EUR 319.77 316.03
JPY 1.9464 1.9236
SAR 75.38 74.49
AED 76.99 76.59
