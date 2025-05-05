Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 05 May 2025
Sumaira FH Published May 05, 2025 | 10:26 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 279.83 282.
86
GBP 375.95 371.49
EUR 320.64 316.88
JPY 1.9613 1.9383
SAR 75.40 74.52
AED 77.01 76.62
Recent Stories
Sindh Police to launch faceless e-challan system
Tax Law (Amendment) Ordinance aims to address urgent legal, administrative gaps
Inauguration of solar home systems distribution to low-income families in Sehwan ..
Promotion of pulse cultivation imperative to save heavy foreign exchange: Dr Saj ..
Hanif Abbasi meets UAE Ambassador
Anti-encroachment drive restores order in Cantt Areas
PSL 2025 Match 25 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Wil ..
Freedom of Speech Under Fire? India Blocks GTV
Met Office predicts rain as Karachi weather turns pleasant
India unilaterally suspends IWT under WB arbitration after Pahalgam attack
Business community expressed displeasure over Tax Laws amendments
SC reserves verdict on appeal against civilians’ trial in military courts
More Stories From Business
-
Tax Law (Amendment) Ordinance aims to address urgent legal, administrative gaps18 minutes ago
-
Ahsan directs ICT administration, provinces to stabilize prices essential commodities ahead of Eid-u ..2 hours ago
-
PRA's tax collection up by 26pc last month2 hours ago
-
Haroon Akhtar reaffirms Govt's commitment to promote local industry2 hours ago
-
Commerce Minister chairs NCAC to enhance export standards, competitiveness2 hours ago
-
ECC approves solarization of 27,000 agri-tube-wells in Balochistan2 hours ago
-
High-level Chinese delegation visits PCJCCI to enhance bilateral economic cooperation3 hours ago
-
KPRA holds meeting to address RIMS related issues4 hours ago
-
Call to improve economic ties between Pakistan and UK4 hours ago
-
Business community expressed displeasure over Tax Laws amendments2 minutes ago
-
CAT upholds CCP order with reduce penalty on dairy farmers5 hours ago
-
ACT Alliance praises govt.'s continued action against illegal trade, tax evasion6 hours ago