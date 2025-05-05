Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 05 May 2025

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 279.83 282.

86

GBP 375.95 371.49

EUR 320.64 316.88

JPY 1.9613 1.9383

SAR 75.40 74.52

AED 77.01 76.62