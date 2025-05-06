Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 06 May 2025

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Tuesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 282.86 279.83

GBP 375.

96 371.54

EUR 320.01 316.22

JPY 1.9671 1.9438

SAR 75.42 74.53

AED 77.01 76.63

APP/as