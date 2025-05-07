Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 07 May 2025

Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 282.16 280.13

GBP 377.

97 373.52

EUR 321.17 317.40

JPY 1.9786 1.9554

SAR 75.51 74.59

AED 77.09 76.71

APP/as