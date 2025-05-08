Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 08 May 2025

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Thursday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 283.26 280.22

GBP 378.

20 373.75

EUR 321.00 317.21

JPY 1.9728 1.9496

SAR 75.52 74.63

AED 77.13 76.73

APP/as