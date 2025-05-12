Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 12 May 2025
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 12, 2025 | 07:40 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 283.51 280.47
GBP 376.
64 372.18
EUR 318.38 314.65
JPY 1.9441 1.9213
SAR 75.59 74.70
AED 77.19 76.80
APP/MSQ
