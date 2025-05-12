Open Menu

Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 12 May 2025

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 12, 2025 | 07:40 PM

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 283.51 280.47

GBP 376.

64 372.18

EUR 318.38 314.65

JPY 1.9441 1.9213

SAR 75.59 74.70

AED 77.19 76.80

