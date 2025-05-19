Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 19 May 2025
Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2025 | 08:09 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 283.46 280.
42
GBP 376.93 372.50
EUR 317.03 313.29
JPY 1.9524 1.9295
SAR 75.58 74.69
AED 77.19 76.79
