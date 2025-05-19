Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 19 May 2025

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Following are the selling/buying

rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Monday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 283.46 280.

42

GBP 376.93 372.50

EUR 317.03 313.29

JPY 1.9524 1.9295

SAR 75.58 74.69

AED 77.19 76.79

APP/as/