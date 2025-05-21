Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 21 May 2025
Muhammad Irfan Published May 21, 2025 | 08:07 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) The following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 283.71 280.
67
GBP 381.06 376.57
EUR 321.45 317.67
JPY 1.9731 1.9499
SAR 75.65 74.76
AED 77.24 76.86
