Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 21 May 2025

The following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) The following are the selling/buying rates of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Wednesday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 283.71 280.

67

GBP 381.06 376.57

EUR 321.45 317.67

JPY 1.9731 1.9499

SAR 75.65 74.76

AED 77.24 76.86

APP/as/