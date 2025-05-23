Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 23 May 2025

Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 283.86 280.

82

GBP 381.70 377.20

EUR 321.12 317.36

JPY 1.9786 1.9554

SAR 75.70 74.77

AED 77.29 76.90

